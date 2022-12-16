Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ) Insider Purchases A$948,944.48 in Stock

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ – Get Rating) insider Shayne Elliott acquired 40,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$23.54 ($15.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$948,944.48 ($641,178.70).

Shayne Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Shayne Elliott 3,834 shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Price Performance

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.25%.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail division offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

