Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ADP stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.93. 18,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,516. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.94. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

