Avalanche 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $130.59 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $13.14 or 0.00075548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and approximately $130.59 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00054243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00022700 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000238 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,327,065 coins and its circulating supply is 310,921,075 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

