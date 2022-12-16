Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 94,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 621,410 shares.The stock last traded at $19.50 and had previously closed at $18.15.

Several research firms have commented on RNA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The stock has a market cap of $985.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 173,365 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

