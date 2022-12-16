Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) vs. Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Head to Head Comparison

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -31.45% -16.16% -8.96% Avinger -212.53% -244.04% -63.46%

Risk & Volatility

Glaukos has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $294.01 million 7.03 -$49.59 million ($1.90) -22.80 Avinger $10.13 million 0.87 -$17.41 million ($5.30) -0.22

This table compares Glaukos and Avinger’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Avinger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Glaukos and Avinger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 1 2 6 0 2.56 Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00

Glaukos presently has a consensus price target of $58.63, indicating a potential upside of 35.33%. Avinger has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 656.30%. Given Avinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than Glaukos.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Glaukos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Glaukos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Avinger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Glaukos beats Avinger on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite, a three stents product that is designed for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Avinger

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. Further, the company develops IMAGE-BTK for the treatment of PAD lesions below-the-knee. It markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

