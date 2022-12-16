AVINOC (AVINOC) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. One AVINOC token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AVINOC has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $79.19 million and approximately $622,680.02 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

