Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Chairman Bernardo Hees Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 485,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,863,789.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $185.22 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $327.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.23.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.80 by $6.90. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.74 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 24.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

