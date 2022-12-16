Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Update

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 489,900 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the November 15th total of 445,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Axfood AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of AXFOF opened at $27.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64. Axfood AB has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

