Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Update

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 489,900 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the November 15th total of 445,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Axfood AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of AXFOF opened at $27.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64. Axfood AB has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $30.00.
Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axfood AB (publ) (AXFOF)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.