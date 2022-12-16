Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,719 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.9% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.72. 549,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,141,484. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $254.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

