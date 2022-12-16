Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 3.3% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,384,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 23,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 256,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $345.58. 13,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,568. The stock has a market cap of $332.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

