Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 5.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of DHR traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,713. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.90. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.23. The firm has a market cap of $191.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

