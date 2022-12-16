Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.00 million-$190.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.00 million. Azenta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Azenta Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63. Azenta has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $104.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average is $58.30.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens increased their price target on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Azenta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Azenta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Azenta by 6.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Azenta by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Azenta by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Azenta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.