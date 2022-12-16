Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Update

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Azrieli Group Stock Performance

AZRGF opened at $71.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.28. Azrieli Group has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

Azrieli Group Company Profile

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry. The company operates through four segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties segment in the U.S., and Senior Housing segments. It develops, acquires, leases out, manages, and maintains malls and retails centers in Israel; and office buildings and parks for offices and high-tech industry, as well as logistic areas and storage.

