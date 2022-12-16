B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 454,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,921,000.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance

Shares of RILYN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 63,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,708. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.