B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Gladstone Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Gladstone Investment from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.17.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $13.17 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $437.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 66.37%. The business had revenue of $20.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

