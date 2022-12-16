B. Riley Lowers Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target to $13.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $395.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.46). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $136.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,199,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,682,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $7,966,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,817.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 521,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 493,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

