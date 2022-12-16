BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Declares Dividend of $0.02

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from BAB’s previous dividend of $0.01.

BAB Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BABB opened at $0.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. BAB has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.12.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

Further Reading

