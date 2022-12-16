Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $153.91

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.91 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 158 ($1.94). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 157 ($1.93), with a volume of 71,002 shares.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 152.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of £482.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

(Get Rating)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.