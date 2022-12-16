Ballew Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,162,276 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.