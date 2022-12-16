Ballew Advisors Inc Invests $75,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Bonness Enterprises Inc. bought a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at $403,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at $1,027,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at $181,000.

HLN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.00.

HLN traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $7.54. 241,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,430,539. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

