Ballew Advisors Inc Purchases 1,444 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 516,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 220,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.41. 708,679 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.