Ballew Advisors Inc Takes Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:REMX traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.68. 18,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,211. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $77.17 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.32.

