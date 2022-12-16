Band Protocol (BAND) Price Hits $1.75 on Major Exchanges

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for $1.75 or 0.00010452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $61.63 million and $20.88 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Band Protocol Token Profile
Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Band Protocol Token Trading
