Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 31.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 211.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 70,379 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 624,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,141,484. The company has a market capitalization of $254.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.