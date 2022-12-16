Bank of America Downgrades ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) to Neutral

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Down 3.3 %

ONE Gas stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average of $79.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.62. ONE Gas has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,890,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,002,000 after purchasing an additional 101,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,923,000 after acquiring an additional 83,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,157,000 after acquiring an additional 44,893 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ONE Gas by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after purchasing an additional 27,607 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.