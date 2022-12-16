Bank of America Lowers Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.95.

Affirm Stock Down 8.2 %

AFRM opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Affirm has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $113.32.

Insider Activity at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Affirm will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in Affirm by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

