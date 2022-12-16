Bank of America Lowers Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) to Neutral

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti Price Performance

Shares of AGTI opened at $16.47 on Friday. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.68 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $79,086.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,902.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agiliti

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter worth $18,815,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 500,541 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter worth $6,706,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,272,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,516,000 after acquiring an additional 415,672 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,914,000 after acquiring an additional 258,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.