Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

BDGSF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. Bank of Georgia Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

