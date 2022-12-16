Barclays Lowers Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Underweight

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BZLFY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($39.26) to GBX 3,250 ($39.87) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,808.75.

Bunzl Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $41.45.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

