BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.22

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.22 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 22.65 ($0.28). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 23 ($0.28), with a volume of 1,300,236 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

BATM Advanced Communications Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.16. The company has a market capitalization of £99.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

Further Reading

