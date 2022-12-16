Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Down 20.2% in November

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Baxter International Stock Down 2.1 %

Baxter International stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.68. 90,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,408. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Baxter International by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,656,000 after purchasing an additional 112,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 271,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 26,245 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

