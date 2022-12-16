Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 21.8% in November

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 561,800 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 461,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,008,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAYRY. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($80.00) to €70.00 ($73.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €81.00 ($85.26) to €80.00 ($84.21) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($84.21) to €77.00 ($81.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($72.63) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of BAYRY opened at $13.44 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

