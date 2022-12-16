Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Up 10.8% in November

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,501,900 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the November 15th total of 4,062,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTEGF. TD Securities decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

BTEGF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 514,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,748. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.17.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

