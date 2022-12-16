Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,731,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $330.39 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.15 and its 200 day moving average is $340.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

