Beacon Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,706 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAW. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $172.08 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $201.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.62 and its 200 day moving average is $167.54.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

