Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BDRFY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($127.37) to €116.00 ($122.11) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($127.37) to €128.00 ($134.74) in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.33.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

