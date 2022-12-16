Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $133.57 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $133.57 million and $1.50 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.99 or 0.07118047 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00032613 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00074447 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00053579 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022507 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

