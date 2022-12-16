BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Price Target Increased to CHF 535 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from CHF 440 to CHF 535 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BELIMO from CHF 411 to CHF 335 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

BELIMO Price Performance

Shares of BELIMO stock opened at $330.00 on Monday. BELIMO has a 52 week low of $330.00 and a 52 week high of $600.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.77.

BELIMO Company Profile

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

