Bell Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bell Bank cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSX opened at $101.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

