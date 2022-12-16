Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $221.65

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 221.65 ($2.72) and traded as low as GBX 185.03 ($2.27). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 194.50 ($2.39), with a volume of 34,723 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 196.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 221.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.24 million and a P/E ratio of 1,031.58.

In other news, insider Louise George acquired 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £20,046.95 ($24,594.47).

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 463 offices primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Nicholas Humphreys, Mr and Mrs Clarke, and Northwood brands.

