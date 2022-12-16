Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BNCHF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,311. Benchmark Metals has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

