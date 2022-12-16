Bend DAO 24 Hour Volume Hits $221,499.85 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $43.69 million and approximately $221,499.85 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

