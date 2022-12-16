Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.15. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 393,599 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd.
Benitec Biopharma Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.21.
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
