Bennett Selby Investments LP Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 383.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $454,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,211 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

UNP traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.81. 26,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,027. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

