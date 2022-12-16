Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Update

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the November 15th total of 72,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

Better Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Better Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.40 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,702. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Better Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Better Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Better Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Better Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Better Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Better Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.