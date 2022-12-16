BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Shares Down 0.8%

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,515 ($55.39) and last traded at GBX 4,560 ($55.94). Approximately 34,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 68,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,595 ($56.37).

BH Macro Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,648.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,592.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,000.00.

BH Macro Company Profile

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

