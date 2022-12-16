BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Up 9.3% in November

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

BigCommerce Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $668.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 351.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 29.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $104,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BigCommerce Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

