Binance USD (BUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $18.65 billion and $5.75 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005936 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $899.00 or 0.05332634 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.46 or 0.00489156 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.04 or 0.28982711 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 18,651,542,472 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.