BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BCRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BCRX opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Activity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $437,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $437,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 82,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,057,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,311. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $37,691,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,033,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $6,815,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 476,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,977 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $10,775,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.