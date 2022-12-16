BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250,121.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 2nd, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $155,970.00.
  • On Monday, October 31st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00.
  • On Friday, October 14th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $109.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

